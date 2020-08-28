Unattended candle sparks small house fire in Slough

A firefighter has warned residents not to leave candles unattended following a small house fire in Slough.

Crews from Slough and Langley were called to a property in Park Street at 3.45am.

A resident had fallen asleep while a candle was still alight.

Another member of the multi-occupancy home raised the alarm after hearing the smoke detector going off.

Crews extinguished the blaze with ambulance crews treating the occupants for smoke inhalation.

Chief fire officer Rodney Crook urged residents to never leave candles unattended, put them out before you go to sleep and make sure they are placed in a proper candle holder.