Man who held pensioners at knifepoint in Slough burglary jailed for 15 years

A burglar who crept in to an elderly pair’s home in Slough and threatened them with a knife has been jailed for 15 years.

Patrick Cassidy, of Stanborough Avenue, Borehamwood, broke into the property in Bradley Road, Slough, at about 9pm on November 17.

A man in his 80s and a woman in her 70s were awoken by the 24-year-old who threatened them with a blade and told them to hand over money and gold.

A search was carried out but he left the home empty handed.

The victims were uninjured.

Officers attended and detained Cassidy a short distance from the scene.

He was charged with one count of aggravated burglary the following day as well one count of escaping lawful custody.

Cassidy had previously been serving a prison sentence at HMP Hollesey, an open prison.

But on August 13 last year he was found to be missing at the morning roll call and he did not return.

The Hertfordshire man was found guilty of the aggravated burglary in Slough and another count of domestic burglary in Watford following a trial at Reading Crown Court in June.

He admitted the charge of escaping prison.

On Friday, August 21 he was sentenced at the same court to 15 years imprisonment with a further three to be spent on licence.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Ben Walker-Hall of the priority Crime Team based at Slough police station, said: “Cassidy entered the homes of two older people who were asleep at the time and then threatened them with a knife.

“This was an extremely harrowing ordeal for the two victims, with someone coming into their family home.

“I am satisfied with the sentence handed out to Cassidy which will give him time to think about his frankly cowardly and atrocious criminal behaviour.

“Thames Valley Police knows the impact that someone breaking into your home can have and this case shows, we will investigate thoroughly to bring cases before the courts for justice to be served.”