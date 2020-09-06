SITE INDEX

    • Man jailed for two years for burglaries in Slough

    Adrian Williams

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk
    Man who committed two burglaries in Slough sentenced to two years

    A man who burgled two homes in Slough has been sentenced to two years in prison.

    Jakob Piegdom, aged 24, of no fixed abode, committed two counts of burglary from a dwelling and one count of theft from a motor vehicle on April 10 last year.

    He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a total of two years and three months’ imprisonment at Reading Crown Court on Friday, August 28.

    Investigating officer, Detective Constable Hugo Parkes, based at Slough police station, said:

    “I am pleased that Piegdom has been convicted and will be serving time in prison for his offences.

    “We will not tolerate burglars in Slough, and this conviction demonstrates how seriously we take this sort of offending.”

