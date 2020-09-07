Slough removed from Government COVID-19 watchlist after cases fall

01:43PM, Monday 07 September 2020
Slough has been removed from the Government's COVID-19 watchlist following a decrease in transmission rates.
The town was listed as an 'area of concern' on August 22 by Public Health England and the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) after a spike in cases.
A letter written to Slough's MP Tan Dhesi from Matt Hancock, the secretary of state for health and social care, on September 4 said the town had now been removed from the list.
It read: "I am pleased to see these decreases, which come as a result of good local engagement with the appropriate measures to manage the spread of the virus.
"That said, there is never any room for complacency. There remains a need for continued communication around social distancing and good hygiene to ensure that this downward trend continues in these areas."
Tan Dhesi tweeted: "Fantastic work Slough! Thank to everyone's effort the Government wrote to me last night to inform Slough has been removed from COVID-19 watchlist.
"Please remember though that the virus is still around, so we need to remain vigilant. Let's look out for eachother and keep everyone safe."
