Woman robbed in alleyway in Slough town centre

A woman had cash stolen from her during a robbery in an alleyway in Slough town centre.

The victim, 44, was approached by a man and two women in the passage between Stratfield Road and Wellington Street at 6pm on Bank Holiday Monday (Aug31).

She suffered a hand injury and had money taken from her.

Officers are investigating to establish the circumstances and obtain descriptions of the offenders, and are appealing for witnesses to the robbery.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious or has any information which could help police should call the force’s non-emergency number 101, quoting the reference number 43200272303.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or report online at www.thamesvalley.police.uk