Man attacked on train between Slough and Langley over face covering dispute

A CCTV image has been released of a man police want to speak to in connection with an attack on a train between Slough and Langley.

The man was approached on-board a TfL service at 5.30pm on August 12 and asked to put a face covering on.

An argument broke out and the man squared up to his victim, head-butted him to the floor and landed a flurry of punches to his face.

The victim suffered serious facia injuries from the assault.

British Transport Police officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information which can help with the investigation.

If you recognise him or have information, text British Transport Police on 61016 or call 0800 40 50 60 quoting the reference number 444 of 12/08/20.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimstoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.