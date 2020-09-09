Drive-in visitors without appointment banned from COVID-19 test centre in Slough

A COVID-19 testing centre in Montem Car Park will no longer be accepting drop-in visits by car.

People walking in to the site in Montem Lane will still be seen without an appointment if they have symptoms but residents are being warned capacity is limited.

Slough Borough Council said the change follows an instruction from central Government for the site to be appointment only, rather than an issue with the site operations locally.

A council spokeswoman said: “Unfortunately this is not something we, as the council, have any control over, but we are very concerned about the effect this has on our residents and town and have expressed our views strongly to the government.

“We would like to stress people should be respectful and polite to those on the Montem testing site; this was a national decision and not something they can go against.

“We are also aware of an apparent shortage of appointments using the national system; the advice from government is to keep trying but to apply for a test if you have symptoms of COVID-19.”

Visitors have been urged not to park in the surrounding areas or on yellow lines.

To make an appointment we advise calling 119 or https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/