Fridge fire alerts residents in Slough

Firefighters extinguished a fire which took hold inside of a fridge in Slough yesterday (Thursday).

Two crews - one each from Slough and Maidenhead - were at Ferrers Close at about 5pm to put out the blaze.

Residents in the property alerted them to the fire after opening their fridge and finding smoke inside of it, following a fault with the appliance.

Firefighters said they didn't have to do 'a lot of firefighting' as the fire was contained to within the fridge, with minimal damage caused to the rest of the house.

They then made sure the fire was out by taking the fridge into the garden and hosing it down.

Crews - who were on the scene for about 40 minutes - warned of the importance of a smoke alarm to detect fires such as these, which may be harder to spot.

They added this incident could have been much worse if it had taken place in the middle of the night.