COVID-19 case confirmed at Beechwood School

Beechwood School has confirmed a student has tested positive for COVID-19.

Executive headteacher Kathleen Higgins wrote to parents, carers and pupils yesterday to update them on the situation.

She said the student is ‘not very poorly’ but a small number of people in Year 11 will work from home for up to 14 days as a result.

A statement said: “In line with required protocol, I have liaised with the Local Health Protection Team and a risk assessment has been undertaken.

“As a consequence of this, a small number of Year 11 students are being required to work from home for up to 14 days.

“We are clearly advised by medical experts that there is no necessity for any other students to be away from school at this time.”