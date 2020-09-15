Appeal for witnesses after two attempted robberies in Slough

Police have launched a witness appeal after two attempted robberies in Slough in which two men tried to take money from people using cash machines.

At 8.15pm on Monday (September 7), the victim, a woman in her twenties, was withdrawing money from the cash machine outside the Asda store in Telford Drive when she was approached by two men.

The pair pushed the victim and attempted to take money from the machine but were stopped by a member of the public. They then walked away in the direction of the store entrance.

The victim was not injured and nothing was taken during the incident.

At 10pm on the same evening, a second victim, a man in his fifties, was using the cash machine outside the Halifax bank in the High Street when he was approached by two men.

The men pushed the victim before running away in the direction of Starbucks. Nothing was taken during this incident.

One of the offenders is described as having tanned skin, between 5ft 11 and 6ft tall, and of a slim build. He had dark hair and was wearing a dark coloured top, dark coloured trousers and a white USA baseball cap.

Designated investigator Daniel Fallis, based at Slough police station, said: “I believe that these incidents are linked and I am appealing for anyone with information about either incident to come forward.

“I am appealing particularly to the member of the public who intervened in the incident outside Asda and assisted the victim. If you believe this might be you, get in touch.

“I also believe that the offenders may have approached another member of the public at the Halifax cash machine shortly before the incident at 10pm and would ask anyone who thinks they were approached by the offenders to come forward.

“You can contact us using our online reporting form, quoting reference number 43200280557, or by calling the non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.”