Father launches app for families to find fun activities

A father from Slough has launched an app to help families find fun days out in the area.

Jordan Lee-Brown, 28, was inspired to create the app after struggling to find new activities to entertain his eight and five-year-old sons who he sees on weekends, holidays and after school.

“Every time I would go and see them or have them I would usually be scouring the internet beforehand to find things suitable for us to do together,” Jordan said.

“Often I would spend quite a lot of time doing the same days out or activities, this left me thinking that there must be more things to do. As it turned out there really was a lot more to do, but it was hard to find.”

The free app, Sprog, allows families to tailor activities and days out depending on their time, budget and location.

Before lockdown Jordan released a ‘soft launch’ of the app which received 400 downloads, but when he was made redundant from his job he decided ‘to take a leap of faith and go full time into Sprog.’

He said: “We've rebranded and redesigned the app based on feedback from business owners. Created a dashboard so every business on Sprog can manage their activities easily.

“Families will now be able to find and book activities, find and book days out and find all the activities that provide birthday parties for your kids, all within the Sprog app.”

The Berkshire-based app is launching on the app store in three weeks followed by Android and is hoping to expand to other platforms in the future.

