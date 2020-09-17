Members of the public foil carjacking in Slough

Brave members of the public foiled a carjacking in Slough.

The robbery took place at about 10.30am on Saturday, September 5.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was sitting in his car in Arborfield Close when he was approached by another man who forced him out of the vehicle.

The offender drove towards Windsor Road but had to abandon the car after passers-by spotted the incident and blocked his path.

He then ran through a property and into Windsor Road.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses to the robbery to come forward.

A 42-year-old man from Amersham has been arrested in connection with the incident but has been released under investigation.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Conor Campbell, based at Slough police station, said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this incident to please come forward.

“Thank you to those members of the public who offered help at the time. I would ask any of them who have not yet spoken to officers about what happened to get in touch.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online. Please quote reference number 43200277696.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or online.”