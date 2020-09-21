Local COVID-19 contact tracing system launched in Slough

A Slough-based contact tracing system for people who test positive for COVID-19 has been launched by the council and public health.

The Slough system will back up the national test and trace programme and is staffed by local council staff and specially trained volunteers already working together as part of the #OneSlough partnership responding to the pandemic.

The telephone support service will be operating five days a week with calls to people who have tested positive for COVID-19 coming from a Slough (01753) number.

Councillor Natasa Pantelic (Lab, Cippenham Meadows), lead member for health and wellbeing, said: “The national test and trace system has not been hugely successful in Slough for a number of reasons; limitations with the service itself, language barriers and a natural reluctance from people to give their details.

“This Slough service will be supporting the national system by offering local residents to talk to someone from Slough, who understands the area, the cultural sensitivities of our communities and the local support and advice available locally and in a number of different languages.”

The Local Contact Tracing System has been set up by Slough Borough Council in partnership with the Slough Public Health service and the Berkshire Shared Public Health Team.

Councillor Pantelic added: “Importantly, we will have direct contact with residents affected so we can offer support and extra help if they or their families need; including the tailored support from our OneSlough partnership with Slough Council for Voluntary Service which was a lifeline for many during lockdown.

“So, I would encourage people who receive a call to not only pick up, but also to take part as much as they can. It is vitally important to help us control the spread of the virus but also so we can provide an extra level of support to those affected.”