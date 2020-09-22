Slough voluntary service receives £28,000 funding boost

A £28,000 funding boost will allow Slough Council for Voluntary Service (CVS) to continuing helping the community through its WAM Get Involved project.

The project works across Windsor, Ascot and Maidenhead enhancing the capacity of the voluntary sector through regular workshops, consultations and networking meetings.

Jamie Green, chairman at Slough CVS said, “Slough CVS has been working in the Royal Borough since 2014 and thanks to new funding from the National Lottery Awards for All, Berkshire Community Foundation, The Prince Philip Trust Fund, Windsor and Maidenhead Christian Trust, Radian and Tesco Bags of Help, the WAM Get Involved project can continue to provide voluntary groups in Windsor, Ascot and Maidenhead with free training, the provision of funding information and advice and its voluntary sector forums.”