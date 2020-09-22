Staff member glassed in face during Earl of Cornwall pub assault

A punter glassed a member of staff in the face at a Slough pub after being chucked out for failing to follow COVID-19 regulations.

The attack took place at the Earl of Cornwall, in Cippenham Lane, at about 10.45pm on Friday (Sep18).

A man was drinking in the pub with two women and went to the bar to buy more drinks, and then remained standing to consume them.

A member of staff asked them to sit down in order to comply with the venue’s COVID-19 rules.

Police said the suspect refused and was then ejected from the pub.

Shortly afterwards, the man returned to the pub and assaulted a number of staff members.

He then smashed a glass in the face of one of the members of staff, a 58-year-old man.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

The offender is described as dark skinned, about 6ft 3ins tall with a stocky build, a full, round face with a bald head and a full beard. He was wearing a fleece type jacket.

Designated investigator Reece Harris, based at Slough police station, said: “This was a violent incident which left the victim needing hospital treatment for facial injuries.

“The victim was simply doing his job in ensuring the offender was complying with COVID regulations.

“I would like to speak to anyone who saw this occur, or who has any information which could help our investigation. If you have any details which you think could help, please call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference number 43200294206 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”