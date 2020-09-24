E-scooter rental trial to launch in Slough

An e-scooter rental trial is launching in Slough.

The scheme will allow residents to hire out hi-tech, zero emission e-scooters using an app on their smartphones.

In total, 250 distinctive orange scooters will be available to use in the borough.

They will only be allowed on roads and riders will be able to use the town’s bus and on-road cycle lanes.

But the rental vehicles are banned on any pavement, even shared pavements where cyclists are permitted, in order to protect pedestrians.

Operator Neuron Mobility has been given the green light by the Department for Transport to run the rental scheme in Slough for a 12-month trial period.

The e-scooters will include:

Geo-fencing technology and a GPS tracking system which controls speed and informs riders when they need to return to an approved road or route if it detects the e-scooter rider strays.

Integrated lockable helmets

Voice guidance to educate and alert riders during rides

Sensors which can tell if the e-scooter has been involved in a fall or left on its side

Front and rear lights which flash when breaking

A 999 emergency feature which will help the rider notify the emergency services if a fall is detected

A 'follow my ride' function where a rider's trip can be tracked in real time

Speed-limiting function which restricts experienced riders to 15.5mph and beginners to 9mph

Neuron will also be deploying a dedicated safety team working around the clock and responsible for educating riders and sanitisation.

Hospital grade disinfectant will be used to clean helmets and the e-scooters.

Staff will also move the vehicles to where they are needed the most, assist new riders with signing up, and deliver practical tips for safe riding.

The e-scooters can be rented by people aged 18 years and over who hold a full or provisional driving licence.

In consultation with the council the company will also create a series of slow zones, no-parking and no-go zones for safety.

The trial, Neuron’s first scheme in the UK, is part of the Slough Borough Council’s transport initiatives to encourage changes to the way short journeys are made to walking, cycling, and now with the added choice of an e-scooter.

Cllr Rob Anderson, cabinet member for transport and environmental services, said: “This is an exciting first for Slough.

“We are leading the way in the use of alternative electric vehicles and the potential benefits of their use in the future.

“The town’s bus lanes, including the current experimental lanes on the A4, will be able to be used by the rental scooters leading to them being an attractive and sustainable way to travel in the borough.”

Further details on prices will be published closer to the scheme's launch date.