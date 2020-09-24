Man arrested in possession of ‘suspicious item’ at Slough Railway Station

01:00PM, Thursday 24 September 2020
Police arrested a man at Slough Railway Station this morning after he was found to be in possession of a frequency blocker.
Officers stopped and searched the suspect at about 11am and discovered a suspicious item in his bag.
The British Transport Police said the item was assessed and found to be a frequency blocker.
The man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of going equipped for theft.
He has now been taken to police custody for questioning.
