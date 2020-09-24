SITE INDEX

    • Man arrested in possession of ‘suspicious item’ at Slough Railway Station

    Teenager threatened with knife and 'bottle of acid' at Slough Railway Station

    Police arrested a man at Slough Railway Station this morning after he was found to be in possession of a frequency blocker.

    Officers stopped and searched the suspect at about 11am and discovered a suspicious item in his bag.

    The British Transport Police said the item was assessed and found to be a frequency blocker.

    The man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of going equipped for theft.

    He has now been taken to police custody for questioning.

