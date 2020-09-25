Slough councillor urges residents to follow new restrictions as country faces 'challenging' winter

A Slough councillor has urged residents to follow the new restrictions as the country faces a 'challenging' winter.



As the number of COVID-19 cases in the UK continues to rise once again, Boris Johnson announced on Tuesday that all pubs and restaurants will need to close at 10pm, office workers should work from home, and that face coverings must be worn by all retail staff.

Slough’s cabinet member for health, Cllr Natasa Pantelic (Lab, Cippenham Meadows) said it was important everyone followed the guidelines and urged people to wash their hands, stay at least two metres apart and wear a face covering.

She said: “We can’t just think of ourselves but our loved ones, our neighbours and local community too.



“We are now heading towards autumn and winter months which will be challenging with other viruses like flu circulating the population.



"Please do make sure you get a flu jab if you’re eligible. There’s lots of guidance on the Slough Public Health website."

She added that Slough had seen coronavirus cases plateau recently which she fears may be due to the restrictions on testing.

Earlier this month the test centre in Montem Lane became 'appointment only' for walk ins and drive ins following Government instructions.

Cllr Pantelic said: "Due to the restrictions on testing the data we're receiving on positive COVID-19 cases may not be as accurate as we'd like.

"This is why improving lab capacity and removing the ‘appointment only’ status of our testing site in Slough is so important.

"We did have a rise in cases and then a drop over the past month. We’ve had a plateauing of cases overall but we need the testing situation to get sorted out to have a clear picture of what’s going on.”