Data reveals sharp rise in positive COVID-19 cases in Slough

Data has revealed a sharp rise in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Slough.

The borough recorded 95 cases in the seven days leading up to Saturday, September 26.

This is compared to just 27 positive cases in the seven days prior to that.

The Slough wards with the highest number of cases between September 19-25 are Baylis and Stoke with 21 cases, Cippenham Meadows with 16 and Langley St Mary's with 11 cases.

Slough Borough Council urged people to wash their hands, cover their face and respect social distancing in order to stave off the threat of the virus.

The council tweeted over the weekend: “COVID cases are on the rise in Slough, peeps, so remember hands, space face.

“Wash your hands, cover your face (unless exempt) and keep your space from others.

“Don’t let what other people do (or don’t do) stop you from taking these simple measures to protect yourself and your families.”