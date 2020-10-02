Slough avoids COVID-19 watchlist but infection rate is highest in south of England

Slough has not been placed on the Government’s COVID-19 watchlist but the council has confirmed its infection rate is currently the highest in the south of England.

The borough’s infection rate stands at 66.9 per 100,000 people but the council said that number is now edging closer to 70.

A total of 100 positive cases were recorded in the borough from September 22 to September 28 but infections have slowed in the last three days with 14 cases diagnosed.

The number of positive cases being diagnosed in the borough is far higher than when Slough was listed as a COVID-19 ‘area of concern’ on August 22.

A spokeswoman for the council said the difficulty for residents to get a test remains a significant concern.

A statement said: “What we are concerned about is there are lots of people in Slough who cannot get a test and these people don’t know if they are positive or not.”

The borough now has at least one positive COVID-19 case in each ward but the council said it is battling against community transmission as opposed to specific outbreaks.

Community transmission means authorities are unable to trace the source of infection.

Slough MP Tan Dhesi asked Health Secretary Matt Hancock in the House of Commons this week whether the Montem Lane test centre will allow walk-in and drive-in visits without an appointment.

Imposition of 10pm curfew on hospitality industry was entirely avoidable, but became inevitable due to Govt’s shambolic privatised test & trace system.



Instead of fobbing me off again or giving misinformation, it’d be good if Health Secretary could actually answer my question. pic.twitter.com/IyvYVok4sC — Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi MP (@TanDhesi) October 1, 2020

Mr Hancock replied: “We have got this record testing capacity and I’m incredibly grateful for all the people who work in it to deliver it.

“I will not have this divisive language.”