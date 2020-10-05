Volunteer scoops award for supporting vulnerable residents during COVID-19 pandemic

A volunteer who helped set up the #OneSlough project to support vulnerable residents during the COVID-19 pandemic has received an award.

Jamie Green worked alongside community groups, the Slough Council for Voluntary Service, Slough Borough Council and business leaders to establish the support initiative.

The group’s work has included organising deliveries of food and medication for people who are shielding and setting up the #OneSlough community champions scheme to distribute trusted information on COVID-19.

In recognition of his hard work over the past six months, Jamie was awarded the Slough Volunteer Hero Award by the Thames Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Jamie, also chairman of Slough CVS and YES Slough, said: “I am truly humbled to have won this award.

“To see the local authority, businesses, faith groups and the community come together during this crisis has been incredible and it is this, that I hope will be the legacy left in Slough; our ability to work together, overcome problems and turn them into solutions for the long term.”

Visit https://oneslough.org.uk/champions/ for details on how to sign up and become a community champion.