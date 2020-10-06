Slough man, 27, convicted for bombarding MPs with threatening emails

A Slough man who sent a string of threatening messages to Members of Parliament has been convicted.

Wajid Shah, of Connaught Road, bombarded his victims, which included serving and former politicians, with ‘malicious’ emails between March 27 and April 11, 2019.

Police arrested him on March 30 last year but he continued to send further abusive messages and was re-arrested on April 15.

The 27-year-old was charged with multiple offences under the Malicious Communications Act 1988 on September 18 last year.

He stood trial at Southwark Crown Court and was found guilty yesterday by a majority verdict of six counts of sending a letter/communication or article conveying a threatening message.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Hannah Broughton, based at Slough police station, said: “Shah sent a string of malicious communications to MPs, which caused the victims significant distress and anxiety.

“Even after he was initially arrested, Shah continued to offend and sent further messages.

“MPs face the pressures of being in the public eye, and should not be targeted and subjected to such threatening insults and abuse.

“It is often believed that when an email or social media communication is sent from the privacy of one’s own home, that the sender cannot be traced.

“This is not true at all, and Thames Valley Police will continue to work hard to protect anybody from these people who use their phones and computers to threaten violence and cause fear and hatred.”

Shah was remanded on conditional bail and will appear for sentencing at Southwark Crown Court on Friday, November 20.