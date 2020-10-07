Pensioner targeted in daylight robbery in Manor Park

A pensioner had jewellery stolen during a daylight robbery in Manor Park.

The 79-year-old man was walking along Stoke Poges Lane shortly after 4.30pm on Thursday, October 1.

When he was close to the speed camera, two young women approached him, one from the front and the other from behind.

One pushed his sleeve up and took the victim’s gold bracelet, which was a Sikh bangle known as a Kara, and his ring.

They did not speak to him during the incident then left the scene.

The victim was uninjured.

Police said no further descriptions of the suspects are currently available.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Simran Jaswal, based at Slough police station, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident in which an elderly man had his personal property stolen. Stoke Poges Lane is a busy lane which often has queuing traffic so someone may have seen something which could assist us.

“I would like to speak to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity or who has details which could assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43200309139.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make a report online at www.thamesvalley.police.uk.