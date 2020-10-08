Crews spend almost five hours tackling house fire in Uxbridge Road

Firefighters spent almost five hours battling a house fire in Slough today.

Crews from Slough and Langley were called to the two-storey property in Uxbridge Road at 8.09am.

The four occupants had managed to escape before the firefighters arrived.

Crews used breathing apparatus and one hose reel to douse the flames on the first floor and stayed on the scene for four hours and 20 minutes.

An investigation is underway to establish the cause of the blaze.