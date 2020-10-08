SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Thu, 08
17 °C
Fri, 09
14 °C
Sat, 10
13 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Crews spend almost five hours tackling house fire in Uxbridge Road

    Fire fighters attend fire in Langley flat

    Firefighters spent almost five hours battling a house fire in Slough today.

    Crews from Slough and Langley were called to the two-storey property in Uxbridge Road at 8.09am.

    The four occupants had managed to escape before the firefighters arrived.

    Crews used breathing apparatus and one hose reel to douse the flames on the first floor and stayed on the scene for four hours and 20 minutes.

    An investigation is underway to establish the cause of the blaze.

    Slough

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved