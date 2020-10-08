Man, 38, charged in connection with Chalvey Road East attack

A 38-year-old man has been charged in connection with an attack in Chalvey Road East on Monday.

Sabir Mann, 38, of Hurworth Avenue, Slough, is charged with one count of wounding without intent.

It relates to an incident where a man in his 40s suffered serious injuries at about 8.45pm.

Thames Valley Police said the injured man remains in a critical condition.

Mann was arrested on Tuesday and has been bailed and will appear at Reading Magistrates Court on December 23.