Black History Month: Display in Slough High Street celebrates inspirational black men

A display featuring inspirational black men from Slough has gone up in the High Street to celebrate Black History Month.

Langley-based writer Christina Brooks-Abraham wanted to tell the stories of some of the town’s black role models in a bid to change negative perceptions of the black community.

She teamed up with artist Calvin Ruan who has produced vinyl prints to bring her stories to life in a display on the shop windows of HOME Slough in the Queensmere Observatory.

Christina said: “For these images to be displayed for Black History Month, that was my passion, and I have to thank HOME Slough for allowing that to happen in their windows.

“After what’s happened in America this year with all the marches, I just thought it was nice to have something to celebrate and celebrate the black man’s image in a positive way.”

Black History Month takes place in October every year and is an annual commemoration of the history, achievements and contributions of black people in the UK.

Christina, 54, has focused on the stories of four men from Slough, Hilton Callaghan, former British taekwondo champion Lennox Carty, former Olympian Mark Richardson and Dele Williams.

Hilton moved to the town from Jamaica as a child and was a founding member of the Slough West Indian People’s Enterprise which has run music projects in the town for more than 20 years.

“Throughout the years there was always discrimination and adversity but he never allowed it to stop him, he just always found a way to move forward and make things happen,” Christina said.

Lennox Carty turned his experiences of being bullied growing up in Slough into a positive, becoming British taekwondo champion and running classes for youngsters in the town.

Mark Richardson went on to represent Team GB at the Olympics, winning a silver medal at Atlanta 1996 in the 4x400m relay.

The fourth man to appear in the display, Dele Williams, came to England from Nigeria and dedicated himself to becoming a mentor and encouraging people to get into teaching.

He now runs the National Institution of African Studies.

Christina added: “All four of those people have completely different lifestyles and I wanted to use an example from different backgrounds.”