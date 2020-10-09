Witness appeal after driver threatened with baseball bat during argument

A witness appeal has been launched after a driver was threatened with a baseball bat during an argument in Slough.

The incident happened on Wednesday, September 30, at about 3.45pm in Borderside at the junction with Charles Garden.

The victim, a 49-year-old man, was driving when he was involved in an argument with another driver.

He went to challenge the other driver and then another man got out of the driver's vehicle holding a baseball bat. He threatened the victim and was verbally abusive to him. The victim then left the scene.

The offender is described as a man aged 18 with slim build. He was wearing a dark coloured shell suit with the hood pulled up and was travelling in a grey Vauxhall Insignia. The number plate began FP61.

TVP Slough posted on Facebook: "If you have any information about this incident which you think could help our investigation, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43200308067."