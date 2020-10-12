Man has tooth knocked out in Stoke Poges Lane attack

A man lost a tooth after being ambushed by two men while walking in Stoke Poges Lane.

The victim, 22, was walking along Horlicks Bridge from the direction of the A4 between 8pm and 8.15pm on Wednesday (Oct7).

Two men approached him, one from the front and one from the other side, with one of the attackers punching the victim in the face and reaching into his pocket to steal cash.

The duo pushed the pedestrian into the road and threatened him while demanding more money.

Police said a small white car, which was possibly a Hyundai, drove up to the group.

The driver, an Asian man in his forties, shouted at the offenders that he would phone the police if they did not leave.

The offenders ran away down Lansdowne Road and the car driver spoke to the victim, telling him to go straight home, which he did.

The victim lost a tooth during the incident, and suffered damage to another, and had to undergo dental treatment.

Police described the first attacker as a tall, slim man aged in his late twenties, with short dark hair and a small nose.

He was wearing a grey tracksuit and black coat with a hood and pink and green trainers which featured a Nike logo.

The second offender is shorter than the first, and is described as white, slim, 5ft 9ins, approximately 40 years old and has a small beard and short hair.

He was wearing the same clothing as the first offender and was carrying a black drawstring bag.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Simran Jaswal, based at Slough police station, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this distressing incident, in which the victim who has learning difficulties sustained injuries, as these details could assist our investigation.

“I would also like to speak to the driver who came to the victim’s assistance, as he may also have information which could help us.”

Call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43200315982 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 if you have information.