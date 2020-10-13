Nominations open for Slough Youth Awards 2020

The talent of young people in Slough will be celebrated and showcased at this year's virtual youth awards.

The Slough Youth Awards recognise youngsters who have contributed to their community and are now open for nominations.

Categories for this year's awards include: young artist, young environmentalist, young inspiration, young entrepreneur, young sportsman and young volunteer/voluntary group of the year.

People aged 11-19 (up to 25 with learning difficulties, disabilities or care leavers) can be nominated for more than one achievement/project in different categories and nominations should focus on a project or achievement which occurred between September 2019 and August this year.

Nominees must live in Slough and groups can also be nominated in certain categories.

The award ceremony will take place from 7-8.30pm on Friday, December 11 and be streamed on YouTube.

Councillor Martin Carter, cabinet member for children and schools, said: “This year has shown us just how many amazing young people we have living in the borough. If you know a young person who deserves a nomination in any of the categories, please make sure you nominate them by 5pm on the 20 November, this is such an important awards ceremony to honour and recognise our young people’s efforts.”

This year’s awards are supported by the council’s young people’s service and Slough Youth Parliament and arose from the youth parliament’s manifesto commitment to raise the profile of young people in a positive way by celebrating their many achievements.

Entry is free and nominations must be put forward by Friday, November 20.

Visit www.slough.gov.uk/SYA to find out more or email sloughforyouth@slough.gov.uk

For general enquiries, please contact the young people’s service on 01753 875510