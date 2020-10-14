Slough ‘very close’ to tier two coronavirus restrictions

Slough is 'very close' to be placed in tier two, a health official has warned – as Covid-19 cases continue to increase, writes Local Democracy Reporter James Bagley.

At a health scrutiny panel last night (Tuesday) Sue Foley, interim public health consultant for the council, warned councillors Slough could jump to tier two – or the ‘high’ category – as the borough is seeing an increased rate of cases.

Following Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement on the three-tier system, the government put Slough in tier one at ‘medium’ alert level – which the following applies:

10pm curfew for pubs, bars, and restaurants and offer table service only

Face coverings must be worn on public transport and in taxis as well as shops, restaurants, and bars

Rule of six – gatherings of more than six, both in and outdoors, is banned apart from weddings and funerals

Work from home if you can

Schools and childcare remain open

From October 4 -10, Slough has 82 cases per 100,000 people – which is one case higher than the average area in England of 81 – with 122 confirmed cases recorded.

This totals to 1,231 cases overall in Slough, according to the BBC.

Sue Foley said: “We are very close to be putting on tier two. We are having an increased rate of cases.

“So, we need to keep vigilance and implementing our Covid infection prevention measures across the community.”

If Slough was to be placed in tier two, this is what would happen:

Everything in tier one will still apply

Household mixing is banned indoors, although two houses can meet outside privately and under the rule of six

Councillor Safdar Ali (Lab, Central) asked if Slough Borough Council has any plan prepared to be put in place if the borough was to jump to ‘high’ alert level.

In response, Sue Foley said daily meetings are ongoing analysing the best possible ways to engage with the community to communicate the possible tier two restrictions to residents.

She said: “Hopefully it won’t happen for us [Slough] going into tier two – but if it does, we are certainly putting measures in place should that happen.”

Good news was announced at the panel that no coronavirus deaths have been recorded in Slough since August 14.