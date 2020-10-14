Drivers warned to avoid M4 junction 6 roundabout following reports of overturned lorry

03:26PM, Wednesday 14 October 2020
Drivers are being warned to avoid the roundabout by junction 6 of the M4 following reports of an overturned lorry.
The incident has caused queues on the westbound carriageway of the M4, the Royal Windsor Way and Tuns Lane.
Slough Borough Council said emergency services are on the scene.
TRAFFIC: We have received reports of an overturned lorry on the M4 junction 6 roundabout at the junction with Tuns Lane. Emergency services are in attendance. Congestion is expected. Please avoid the area if you can.— Slough Borough Council (@SloughCouncil) October 14, 2020
