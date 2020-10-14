SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Wed, 14
13 °C
Thu, 15
12 °C
Fri, 16
12 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Drivers warned to avoid M4 junction 6 roundabout following reports of overturned lorry

    Drivers warned to avoid M4 junction 6 roundabout following reports of overturned lorry

    Drivers are being warned to avoid the roundabout by junction 6 of the M4 following reports of an overturned lorry.

    The incident has caused queues on the westbound carriageway of the M4, the Royal Windsor Way and Tuns Lane.

    Slough Borough Council said emergency services are on the scene.

    Slough

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved