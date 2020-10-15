Slough Borough Council awarded £65k grant to make The Curve COVID-19 secure

Organisations in the Royal Borough and Slough have received funding in the Government’s Cultural Recovery Fund.

A total of £25million was given to charities and organisations in the South-east. The funds have been given by Arts Council England from the Department of Culture, Media and Sport’s £1.57billion Culture Recovery Fund.

Slough Borough Council benefited with a £65,508 grant, which has been given to the Curve cultural centre in William Street.

“The grant will be used to upgrade the current bench seating to make social distancing easier, as well as camera and audio equipment for live streaming so an arts programme can still be enjoyed by residents,” said a Slough Borough Council spokeswoman.

Council leader James Swindlehurst added: “The Curve is such a special place in Slough for our residents to visit and we are delighted to receive funding support from the Cultural Recovery Fund to enable shows and events to be made safer and more accessible for our audiences.

“Making these adaption will enable us to reopen The Curve in a safe way in due course and we look forward to welcoming audiences back to the Venue.”

Beat Routes, a charity which supports young people aged 13-25 from disadvantaged backgrounds living in Windsor, Slough and Maidenhead, received £62,090.

Norden Farm in Altwood Road, Maidenhead, received £351,000 which support running costs over the next five months.

Hedley Swain, area director, South-east, Arts Council England, said: “We’re very pleased that more than £25million will go to nearly 150 arts, cultural and creative organisations.

“We know that this investment by Government cannot save everyone; but it is vital, both to the immediate survival of so many and the long-term recovery of the whole sector.”