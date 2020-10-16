Gang of four boys punch teenager from behind and steal his phone

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a teenage boy was violently robbed by four other boys in Slough.

On Sunday, October 11, the victim was walking along Kings Road when he was approached by a group of boys.

One of the offenders punched the victim from behind causing him to stumble. Another grabbed the victim’s throat while the others took his mobile phone.

The offenders then left on foot towards McDonald’s.

The victim sustained minor injuries to his face and knee but did not require any hospital treatment.

All four offenders were teenage boys around 15-years-old. Three of the offenders are described as white, the fourth is unknown.

They were all wearing black and one of them had a black hooded jacket that had goggles sewn into the hood.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Helena Moore, based at Slough police station said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this incident, or anyone who saw the group of boys in the area at the time, to please get in touch.

“You can make a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference 43200320405.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain 100% anonymous you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”