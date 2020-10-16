Half term Halloween events on offer at Stoke Place hotel

Pumpkin carving, axe throwing and fishing are just some of the activities on offer this month at Stoke Place hotel.

The hotel in Stoke Green has put on a number of events which can be booked during half term for the family.

Social distancing measures will be in place for all the events and you don't need to be a guest at the hotel to book an activity.

Terry McEvoy, general manager at Stoke Place said: “We have some great things going on here at the hotel, helping people to enjoy their leisure time in a safe environment.

"Our grounds look fantastic in the autumn so make the perfect backdrop for the outdoor activities we have planned which will be a lot of fun. Understandably Halloween will feel different for children and families this year, so we wanted to make it as special as possible and can’t wait to see everyone in their fancy dress.”

The full events series includes:

• Laser Clay Pigeon Shooting, Sunday 18 October from 2pm-6pm. Using de-activated 12 bore shotguns fitted with laser technology, experience the thrill of clay shooting without the danger of the original sport.(£20pp).

• Yoga with Aggi, Saturday 24 October at 11am and 3pm. Feel refreshed and connected after an hour’s yoga session with senior yoga and meditation teacher Aggi (£10pp per session).

• Cocktail Masterclass, Saturday 24 October at 7pm. Join Stoke Place bar manager Rene for a tipple and learn how to make three of the hotel’s most popular cocktails, starting with a Stoke Place Bramble and Caipirinha before moving on to the classic Espresso Martini (£25pp).

• Halloween Afternoon Tea, available Sunday 25 to Saturday 31 October. An exciting Halloween takeover of Stoke Place’s traditional afternoon tea. You can expect tasty sandwiches and spook-tacular sweet treats, suitable for adults and children to enjoy. (Adults £20pp & children £10pp).

• Axe Throwing, Sunday 25 October from 2pm-6pm. Test your accuracy and skills as you try to hit the wooden target with this unusual but fun activity (£20pp).

• Pumpkin Carving and Fancy Dress, Saturday 31 October from 2pm-3pm. Get into the Halloween spirit by dressing in your best Halloween outfit with the chance to win a prize for best dressed. Families with a maximum of six people can enjoy pumpkin carving too, whilst safely socially distancing, with great prizes to be won (£15 per family for one pumpkin, additional pumpkins will come with an extra charge).

• Fishing, available everyday throughout October. Enjoy a fishing experience at Stoke Place Lake which has two islands, plenty of lilies and lots of pike, tench and carp. A rod licence is required, which the hotel team can arrange for you upon request. Rods, reels and bait can also be supplied if required (£50pp per day). If you’ve never fished before and would like an expert coach, this is available for £150.

Pre-booking is required. To make a booking or an enquiry visit https://www.stokeplace.co.uk/whats-on/