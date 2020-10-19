Slough woman, 23, identified following fatal crash in Chalfont St Peter

A 23-year-old woman from Slough who died following a fatal road traffic collision in Chalfont St Peter has been formally identified.

Simran Johal, known as Simmy, died following the collision which occurred at approximately 2.30am on Saturday (October 10) when a blue Volkswagen Golf lost control at the roundabout junction with Kingsway on the A413 Amersham Road.

Police are still appealing for witnesses to the collision.

Four other occupants in the vehicle, three men and a woman, were taken to hospital, and one of them, a 28-year-old woman, remains in a stable condition at this time.

The other three men, aged 27, 22 and 18, have since been discharged.

Senior investigating officer Detective Sergeant Tony Jenkins of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, based at Three Mile Cross, said: “We are continuing our appeal for witnesses to this collision which occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“Tragically, Simran Johal lost her life as a result of this collision. Simran’s family continue to be supported by specially trained officers at this difficult time.

“Anybody who witnessed the collision or who has any information that can assist the investigation should call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, or make a report online quoting reference number 43200319014.

“Alternatively, for 100 per cent anonymity, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“A 27-year-old man from Slough has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation.

“The thoughts of Thames Valley Police remain with the family of Simran, and we would ask for their privacy to be respected.”