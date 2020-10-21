Slough foster carer shortlisted for national charity award

A foster carer with Slough Children’s Services Trust has received national recognition for her contribution to foster care.

Karen Embury was shortlisted in the Outstanding Contribution to Foster Care category at the Foster Carer Excellence Awards run by the Fostering Network.

She and her husband Scott have been fostering children for more than 16 years and have often opened their home to children and sibling groups at very short notice.

Karen once cared for a pregnant 15-year-old, supporting her through labour as she gave birth to a baby girl.

“I feel humbled that I have been recognised for this award.

“I am surrounded by phenomenal carers, all of whom change their lives to accommodate our children looked after. All I can do is say thanks for the award and accept the nomination on behalf of all of us,” said Karen.

Saima Arif, manager of the Independent Fostering Agency at the Trust, added: “It is a fantastic achievement for Karen to be recognised at a national level for her outstanding contribution to fostering.

“Over the years she has demonstrated a selfless commitment to the children in her care and we are privileged to have her in our team.”

Karen has also helped new foster carers by sharing her experiences at recruitment and training events.

She is an active member of Slough’s Fostering Association and often organises days out for fostering households.

Contact the Slough Children’s Services Trust here if you want to learn more about fostering or text FOSTER to 60066.