Police given increased stop and search powers after 17-year-old is stabbed

Police have enacted a section 60 order in Slough after a 17-year-old was stabbed in Langley this afternoon.

The measure will allow officers to search people for weapons, regardless if they have reasonable grounds to do so.

The stabbing in Station Road took place at about 3.30pm resulting in boy sustaining injuries.

Inspector Craig Woolnough, based at Slough police station, said: “Whilst this order is in place, there will be an increased presence of uniformed police officers in these areas.

“They will be providing reassurance and are also there to prevent any reoccurrence of any such incidents from taking place.”

This section 60 order is in place from 6.20pm today (Wednesday) and will last until 10am tomorrow at which time it will be reviewed and, if deemed necessary, extended for a further period.

The order applies to the areas shown on the map (below) including the Langley area of Slough.

“I fully appreciate the concern that incidents such as this cause in the community, and that has led to this Section 60 order,” said Inspector Woolnough.

“Under the order, our officers have been given authority to use their powers under Section 60 with effect from 6.20pm today.

“These orders exist to help the police prevent serious violence and we do not take decisions to enact them lightly.

“Please do not be worried if you are stopped by an officer as this does not mean that you are in trouble, this is just one method that we are using to ensure weapons are kept off our streets.

“You will see an increased police presence in these areas whilst the order is in place and we do expect to carry out more stop and searches than usual.

“Please do not hesitate to speak to one of our officers with any concerns that you may have. They will be happy to address these with you and also offer any advice or reassurance that you require.”