UPDATED: Slough to face tier 2 restrictions

Slough residents will wake up to new restrictions on Saturday morning as it was confirmed the borough will be entering tier 2.

The change is a response to a 'rapid rise' in COVID-19 cases, with the infection rate now standing at 141 cases per 100,000 people.

The new restrictions, which come in to force at 12.01am on Saturday morning, mean that people will not be allowed to mix indoors with people who do not live in the same house as them.

A statement from Slough Borough Council said: "No one outside who you usually live with should come into your home and you should not go to anyone else’s home, unless they are providing care support or are part of your support bubble."

People are allowed to meet with up to five other people if they are outside and the 10pm curfew for pubs and restaurants is still in place.

Schools and workplaces are exempt from the restrictions.

The news was broken by Slough MP Tan Dhesi earlier today who said the move had been made following a meeting with the health minister Nadine Dorries with the agreement of Slough Borough Council and Public Health England.

He initially tweeted that the restrictions would come into affect from tomorrow (Friday) but is has now been clarified they will come into force from 12.01am on Saturday morning.

Leader of the council, James Swindlehurst, said: “This is a position we hoped we would not need, but this virus is still circulating and we must all follow public health advice and take the steps required to help bring down transmission – as this is still a serious illness for many, and, unfortunately still remains a deadly disease for some.

“We and all our partners agreed it was time to move into tier two, as more formal action is needed and we need to prevent cases rising and even more restrictions being put in place.

“In Slough we have not had – so far – a major outbreak around a particular venue or shop like other areas have seen. Our cases are what is called ‘community transmission’ which means COVID-19 is being passed from person to person in the community and can’t usually be traced back to any one place or time.

“This means we and our health partners can’t take action alone to stop the spread; it needs you, each and every resident to play their part, do your bit, take the actions you can to protect yourselves, your families and your community.”