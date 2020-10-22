Slough man jailed for four months for assaulting elderly man

A Slough man has been sentenced to four months in prison for assaulting an elderly man.

Craig Steven Morris, aged 37, of Harrow Road pleaded guilty to one count of assault by beating in a hearing at Reading Magistrates’ Court on October 14.

Morris was sentenced to four months’ imprisonment and ordered to pay £100 in compensation to the victim.

On April 8 this year in Harrow Market, Langley, Morris assaulted an 84 year-old man by hitting him on the back of the head, causing him to fall to the ground.

The victim sustained minor head injuries.

PC Sam Morris, based at Slough police station, said:

“As the investigating officer in this case, I am delighted to get the result that this malicious act deserved and I am grateful that the victim did not come away from this with any long lasting injuries.

“I’d also like to thank the Smarter Resolution Team in Slough for all their hard work and assistance throughout.

“We will always thoroughly investigate incidents such as this and work to ensure that offenders such as Morris face justice in court.”