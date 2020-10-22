Appeal for witnesses after teenager is stabbed opposite Langley College

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a teenager was stabbed opposite Langley College.

An altercation between two boys and a group of males in an alleyway off Station Road took place at about 3.20pm yesterday (Wednesday).

The victim, a 17-year-old boy, sustained stab wounds to his chest and under his arm. He is currently in a stable condition in hospital receiving treatment.

Following the incident, a Section 60 stop and search order was put in place and has been extended until 10am tomorrow (Friday) morning.

The order applies to the areas shown on the map (below) and allows officers to search people for weapons, regardless of whether they have reasonable ground to do so.

A 16-year-old boy from Hayes was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place. He has been released on bail.

A 17-year-old boy from Hayes was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in police custody.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Josh Beasleigh, based at Slough police station said: “We are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to please come forward.

“We know there were a lot of people in the local area around the time this happened and so there is a good chance that there are witnesses who saw what took place.

“Further, we would also appeal to any motorists who were in the vicinity around the time of the incident to check any dash-cam footage in case it has captured anything significant.

“There is an increased police presence in the local area as we investigate this incident. Please speak to officers if you have any questions or concerns.

“Anyone with information can call 101 or make a report online quoting reference 43200335985.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.”