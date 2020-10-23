What are the new COVID-19 restrictions for Slough

Slough will be moving into COVID-19 tier 2 on Saturday in response to the 'rapid rise' in cases experienced in the town.

But what changes will the new tier bring for residents and businesses?

Moving into COVID high alert level (tier two) means that all the restrictions from tier one still apply.

This means you must continue to wear a face covering on public transport, in shops, places of worship and any other setting where it is already a requirement (see the full list here).

Pubs and restaurants must also close at 10pm.

You must continue following social distancing rules and work from home if possible.

What is new in tier 2?

The tier 2 restrictions state that you cannot meet anyone outside of your household or support bubble in any indoor setting.

You are also not allowed to socialise in a group larger than six people in any outdoor setting, like gardens, beaches or parks.

Pubs and restaurants can remain open, but must continue closing at 10pm. Schools, universities and places of worship can stay open.

The public is advised to limit the amount of travelling they do that is not for work or to an open venue.