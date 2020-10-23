Slough section 60 order replaced with dispersal order after teenager is stabbed

A Section 60 order that was put in place by Thames Valley Police after a teenager was stabbed has now been replaced with a dispersal order.

The Section 60 order gave police increased stop and search powers and was put in place after the 17-year-old was stabbed in Station Road on Wednesday at about 3.30pm.

A dispersal order has now been authorised and is in place between 1pm and 7pm today (Friday) covering the area of Langley, as defined by the map (below).

Local policing area commander for Slough, Superintendent Gavin Wong, said: “We have now taken the decision to lift this Section 60 order, but this will be replaced with a dispersal order which allows police to direct people to leave the area if they suspect it is necessary to reduce the likelihood of crime or disorder.

“There will continue to be an increased police presence in the area which I hope will reassure the local community.

“Although the Section 60 has now ceased, police officers will still be able to apply their ordinary stop and search powers, requiring police officers to have reasonable grounds to carry out a search where they think someone may be in possession of a weapon, controlled drugs or a tool that could be used to commit crime.

“I would like to offer my thanks the local community that were affected by this order and assure them that we will continue to listen to local concerns and act accordingly to keep our communities safe.”