16-year-old boy arrested in connection with Slough stabbing

A boy has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Slough.

The 16-year-old boy from Slough, was arrested today (Friday) on suspicion of Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in custody.

It is in connection with an incident in Station Road on Wednesday in which a 17-year-old boy sustained stab wounds.

The victim remains in hospital.

A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy, both from Hayes who were arrested in connection with the incident have been released on bail.