Man arrested after child, 8, is hit by van in Slough

A 46-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a crash which left an eight-year-old pedestrian seriously injured in Slough.

Shortly before 5.30pm yesterday (Sunday) a white Ford Transit van was involved in a collision with the youngster in Thirkleby Close.

Police said the driver of the van got out of his vehicle and took the child to an adult on the pavement before leaving the scene.

Emergency services attended and found the child had suffered serious leg injuries.

He was taken to Oxford’s John Radcliffe Hospital where his condition is described as serious but not life-threatening.

Thames Valley Police arrested a 46-year-old man from Slough yesterday on suspicion of failing to stop at the scene of an injury collision, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, driving with no insurance and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The man is currently in police custody.

Investigating officer PC Faye Aspinall, of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw the van travelling in the area shortly before the collision.

“We are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision and I am appealing to anyone who has any information, who has not already spoken to officers, to get in touch with us.

“We understand this incident has caused distress to those in the local community, particularly those who witnessed the collision, and, as a result, officers are carrying out additional patrols in the area.

“ If you have any information which may assist us or would like to discuss any issues about the collision, please approach and speak to an officer.”

Anyone with information about the incident should call police on 101, quoting the reference 43200342769.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.