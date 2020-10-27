CCTV image released following assault at Slough Tesco Express

Thames Valley Police has released a CCTV image of a man officers would like to speak to following an incident of assault in Slough.

The assault took place at Tesco Express store on Parlaunt Road on Friday, July 24 at about 7.50am.

A member of staff stopped a man from entering the store and the man became aggressive and threw a shopping basket at the staff member which subsequently caused his ear to split.

Investigating officer, PC Sully Ahmed, based at Slough station, said: “I am releasing these images as I believe that the man picture may have important information that could help with my investigation.

“If you recognise the man in this image or think that this may be you, please get in touch.

“You can contact us by using our online reporting form, quoting reference number 43200227071, or by calling the non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”