Slough Borough Council offer free food vouchers to children in need

Slough Borough Council is offering food vouchers to children who receive free school meals to help struggling parents feed them during half term.

The council said yesterday that voluntary groups had stepped in to provide meals for families who need them during half-term and it was 'formulating' plans to provide additional support over the Christmas period.

But it has now announced £15 food vouchers will be available for every Slough child who currently receives free school meals at a Slough or out-of-borough school.

About 3,600 children in Slough currently claim free school meals.

Parents can claim a £15 voucher for each child who is eligible for free school meals between 9am tomorrow (Thursday) and 4.45pm on Friday, November 6.

Claims can be made online at http://www.slough.gov.uk/benefits-and-money/local-welfare-provision.aspx through the local welfare provision form stating in the ‘more information section’ Children’s food vouchers.

Or if you do not have access to the internet call 01753 875111.

Parents will need to provide proof of their child’s eligibility for free school meals including details of one of the following:

Income support

Income based Jobseekers Allowance

Income related Employment Support Allowance

Guaranteed Element of State Pension Credit

Child Tax Credit (but not Working Tax Credit) and have an annual income of less than £16,190

Support under part VI of the Immigration and Asylum Act 1999

Working Tax Credit run-on - paid for four weeks after you stop qualifying for Working Tax Credit

Universal Credit (but your household income must include earnings of less than £7,400 a year after tax)

Vouchers will be provided as hard copies or via email and can be used to purchase food items at any Sainsbury’s store.

Councillor Martin Carter (Lab, Britwell and Northborough), cabinet member for education and children, said: “Though amazing volunteers in the community are offering free food to children during half term, we as a council, want to do our bit to help struggling families in these very difficult times.

“Following the government decision on food during half term we have been working through how we could step in and step up and introduce a system as swiftly as we could.

“I would urge all parents whose children receive free school meals to apply for these vouchers and I hope they ease the pressure many parents are feeling deciding how and on what to spend what little money they have.”

“This is about helping our local children and young people in all the ways we can, when times are tougher for many Slough people than they have ever been.”

The council launched an investigation into food poverty in Slough in January with a report describing the issue as a ‘serious problem’.

Figures revealed an increasing reliance on foodbanks with Slough Foodbank distributing 2,751 food parcels in the first six months of this year compared 1,890 in the same period in 2019.

One potential solution to the problem was for the council to provide funding so all schools can provide free breakfasts for pupils, regardless of family income, the report added.