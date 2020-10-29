SITE INDEX

    Fly-tipper caught in the act fined £300

    Adrian Williams

    A fly-tipper in Iver was caught in the act on camera by a passer-by, leading to an arrest, conviction and £300 fine.

    On October 14 Abrar Ul-Haq, 60, of Langley Road, Slough, appeared at High Wycombe Magistrates Court and and made a guilty plea to an offence of illegal dumping in Trenches Lane, Iver, on June 29.

    Ul-Haq parked his van on the roadside at Trenches Lane and dumped bags of sand and gravel into the drainage ditch at the side of the road when he was spotted by a member of the public.

    The person stopped and remonstrated with Ul-Haq, demanding that he load the waste back into his van.

    Ul-Haq did this while the passer-by filmed it on his phone. The footage was subsequently provided to the waste crime enforcement team at Buckinghamshire Council.

    Ul-Haq was interviewed by enforcement officers at Slough Police Station and admitted the offence.

    He was fined £317 ordered to pay costs and a victim surcharge totalling £732, making an overall of £1,049.

    Bill Chapple, Buckinghamshire Council cabinet member for environment and climate change said:

    “A public-spirited passer-by was rightly upset to see someone dumping their waste in a country lane, and came to the council with video evidence that obtained a successful prosecution.

    "Evidence from members of the public is an important part of our zero-tolerance battle against waste crime, but always remember that your own safety comes first.

    “What's most important is evidence of the vehicle registration – we would advise against confronting the offender.”

    Slough

