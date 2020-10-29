Slough council holds consultation for 20mph speed limit after 'road safety concerns'

A consultation has been launched to reduce the speed limit from 30mph to 20mph in Goodman Park, Slough.

The council says 'road safety concerns' were raised by the ward councillor and undertook road traffic surveys to check the existing speed and accident data.

The recorded average speed in Goodman Park was less than 20mph and there were three recorded collisions between 2016-2019.

The area is in the Central ward boundary and is mainly residential with shops and community centres.

Slough Borough Council says if the speed limit is reduced to 20mph it will improve access to shops and community areas and support a more attractive environment for walking and cycling.

It would also 'address the requests from residents and the local community to improve the perception of road safety in the area for vulnerable road users'.

Traffic calming measures would also be installed at regular intervals throughout the 20mph zone.

The council added: "The scheme has a number of positive aims as detailed above. However, we know the changes will have an impact on the road network, and there will be some disruption during the works."

Residents can have their say on the consultation by emailing TfS@slough.gov.uk by Friday, November 20.

Written representations can be sent to: Transport for Slough, Slough Borough Council, Observatory House, 25 Windsor Road, Slough, Berks, SL1 2EL.

Visit www.slough.gov.uk/parking-travel-and-roads/goodman-park-20mph-scheme-consultation.aspx for more information.