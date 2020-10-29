Mother pays tribute to daughter with 'heart of gold' who died in car crash

A mother has paid tribute to her daughter who died earlier this month, describing her as caring and funny 'with a heart of gold'.

Simran Johal, known by her friends as Simi, died following a road traffic collision on Saturday, October 10 in Chalfont St Peter.

The 23-year-old from Slough had just started to pursue her dreams and worshipped her grandparents, according to her mother Anita.

Her mother described Simran as a 'caring, funny and beautiful' daughter and said she was 'my whole world and my everything'.

In a tribute released by Thames Valley Police, Anita said: “Simi was my whole world and my everything. Even though you have been taken away from me too early, you will always be my Baby Gal. I am honoured and privileged to have had 23 years being your mother.

“My Simi had a heart of gold and was always happy to help anyone. She was so caring and funny and enriched the lives of her family and friends. The world will be a much sadder place without her unique wit and charm.

“Simi had started to pursue her dreams whilst still making time for her friends who she had great banter with. Simi worshipped her grandparents and would often help her grandad on many occasions. She was never scared of hard graft.

“My Simi was well known and will be greatly missed by the many people whose lives she touched.

“I would like to thank my friends, family and neighbours who have offered their kindness and support at this very difficult time.

“Simi, I will always love you until my last breath. Until we meet again. Mum. X”