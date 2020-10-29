Man suffers cuts and bruises after being punched and headbutted in Slough

A man was punched and headbutted in Slough on Tuesday evening.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the incident of actual bodily harm at 5.30pm.

The victim, a man in his fifties, was driving out of the service road onto Meadfield Road, next to the My Choice Chicken Shop, when a black Volkswagen van blocked his way.

The offender exited the van and punched and headbutted the victim before driving away down Meadfield Road.

The victim received a cut above his eyebrow and bruising to one of his fingers and did not require hospital treatment.

It is believed that the victim and the offender are known to each other.

Investigating officer PC Katie Ducker, based at Slough police station, said: “I am appealing to anyone who has any information about this incident to come forward.

“I am appealing particularly to anyone who was driving in the area at the time of the incident to check their dash cam footage and to get in touch if they can help with my investigation.

“You can contact us using our online reporting form, quoting reference number 43200346300, or by calling the non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.”